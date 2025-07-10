2 motorcyclists crash into each other in Bukit Panjang after car brakes to avoid bus

2 motorcyclists crash & fall onto the road after car in front brakes to avoid bus in Bukit Panjang

A rainy morning and a car slamming its emergency brakes proved to be a bad combination for two motorcyclists in Bukit Panjang, who crashed into each other, causing both to fall onto the road.

According to footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the accident occurred at 8.39am on Wednesday (9 July) along Upper Bukit Timah Road, near Hillion Mall.

Bus cuts into camcar’s lane while departing

The clip showed the camcar driving in lane 1 (rightmost lane) past a bus stop while a double-decker bus was moving out of the bus bay.

As the bus swerved to the right, it cut into the camcar’s path — which its driver did not appear to anticipate.

This meant that the driver had to emergency brake to avoid a collision.

Both motorcyclists fall off after collision

Behind the camcar, a motorcyclist slowed down.

However, a second rider immediately crashed into him from behind, knocking the first motorcyclist sideways and causing him to lose his balance and fall onto the road.

The second motorcyclist lost control and swerved wildly, then also fell onto the road.

The riderless motorcycle tilted to the right before crashing and skidding until it hit the kerb.

As the video ended, the first motorcyclist was seen getting back on his feet while the second motorcyclist lay on the road.

Three different parties blamed for accident

Netizens were divided over who was to blame for the accident, with three different parties castigated.

Some blamed the bus driver for cutting across two lanes of the road without consideration for other motorists, with a commenter claiming that they had seen many buses doing it.

Several netizens criticised the camcar driver for not practising defensive driving, claiming that this was the cause of the accident.

Others pointed the finger at the second motorcyclist for riding too fast on a rainy day.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.