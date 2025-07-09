25-year-old police officer sent to hospital after motorcycle accident along PIE

Accident along PIE involving police motorcycle causes jam still Toa Payoh Lorong 1

A police officer was sent to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Dashcam footage of the aftermath, recorded by a passing vehicle and posted on Telegram, showed his motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the expressway.

There appeared to be some debris from the vehicle on the road behind it.

Congestion on PIE after a number of lanes closed off

Another video was recorded on Tuesday (8 July) night from a nearby flat, showing several police vehicles and ambulances at the scene.

An Expressway Monitory & Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle was also observed.

Due to the accident, the far-right lane of the PIE was cordoned off by the police.

Another two lanes on the left also appeared to be inaccessible to traffic, causing motorists driving towards Changi to squeeze through a single lane.

As expected, this caused congestion on the expressway.

A netizen on Telegram said the jam took about one hour to clear.

Congestion stretches till Toa Payoh Lorong 1

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), posting on its traffic news account on X, said at 7.58pm that an accident had occurred on the PIE in the direction of Changi, and advised motorists to avoid lane 1.

While it initially said it took place after the Central Expressway (CTE), it updated the location to after Kim Keat Link a few minutes later.

Motorists were also advised to avoid lanes 1 and 3.

At 8.13pm, some 15 minutes after the first post, LTA said the accident had caused congestion till Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

23 minutes later, motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 — three out of five lanes on the expressway.

Police motorcycle believed to have self-skidded during PIE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.50pm on 8 July.

The crash took place along the PIE towards Changi, and involved a police motorcycle.

It was believed to have self-skidded, SPF added.

The rider, a 25-year-old male police officer, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

