Motorcyclist knocked off bike between car & lorry on CTE, almost gets head run over

Motorcyclist falls between car & lorry after collision on CTE, blamed for changing 2 lanes

A motorcyclist was involved in a collision on the Central Expressway (CTE) after an attempt to switch lanes led them between a car and a lorry.

The incident, which took place on 3 Oct at 8.32am on the Braddell Flyover towards the AYE, was captured on video and posted by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.

Footage shows the motorcyclist initially moving into the left lane behind a lorry, before quickly cutting across to another lane without checking behind them.

At this moment, a black car in the next lane collided with the rider, throwing them off the bike.

The motorcycle was sent crashing into the lorry on the right.

The motorcyclist was then thrown between the lorry and the car, spinning as they hit the expressway.

Fortunately, they narrowly avoided being run over.

After the crash, the lorry stopped in the middle of the road, while the car proceeded slowly with its hazard lights on.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.

Commenters criticise motorcyclist for reckless lane-changing

The footage sparked fierce criticism online. One commenter noted that the motorcyclist was lucky to have avoided serious harm, such as getting their head run over.

They also urged them to change lanes more carefully in the future.

Another netizen advised the rider to check blind spots next time, wishing them a speedy recovery.

One user speculated that the driver of the car might not have seen the motorcyclist due to the car’s A-pillar potentially blocking their view.

Nonetheless they pointed out that the motorcyclist’s rapid lane-changing was the root cause of the incident.

