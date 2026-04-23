Motorcyclist stops to argue with driver on CTE, reverses into car before riding off

Motorcyclist stops in the middle of CTE to argue with driver, reverses into car before fleeing

A motorcyclist argued with a driver in the middle of the Central Expressway (CTE) after an alleged near-miss.

He then proceeds to reverse into the driver’s car, before nonchalantly riding off.

Video footage of the incident was captured on the driver’s dashcam and subsequently uploaded onto the SGRV Admin Facebook page on Wednesday (22 April).

Slows to a halt on CTE

According to the dashcam footage, the incident occurred on 18 March at 6.12pm.

Initially, the motorcyclist can be seen travelling along the third lane of the CTE.

He proceeds to cut into the second lane ahead of the driver before slowing down.

The motorcyclist then comes to a complete stop, causing the driver to brake and stop as well.

He then turns towards the driver, gesturing towards them, before pointing towards his eyes.

The gestures are repeated, with the rider continuing to “question” the driver.

Reverses into car

After nearly 15 seconds of gesturing, the motorcyclist can be seen slowly backpedalling.

He then reverses the motorcycle into the car before nonchalantly riding off into the distance.

The driver does not appear to give chase and continues along with their journey as well.

Pair had a prior near-miss

According to the SGRV Admin post, the driver explained that they had been merging from the first lane to the second lane.

They had allegedly checked their rear mirrors before doing so.

According to the driver, the rider was travelling at a “high speed” and attempted to merge into the second lane at the same time.

This caused the driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

However, the rider was “unhappy” and this led to their on-road squabble.

The driver also claimed that they “did not come down” from their vehicle to avoid a full-blown confrontation.

Footage of the prior “near-miss” between the pair was not shown in the video posted.

Road tax allegedly expired

The driver performed a search on the motorcycle’s license plate after the incident.

It appears that the motorcycle’s road tax had allegedly expired on 9 March.

According to the Land Transport Authority, it is an offence to keep or use a vehicle whose road tax has expired.

Aside from paying late renewal fees, offenders may be fined up to S$2,000.

Netizens react

The video has since gone viral, racking up over 2,000 reactions and 800 comments.

In the comments section, many questioned the rider’s dangerous actions, placing both his and others’ lives at risk.

However, others took a more neutral standpoint and questioned the events that had occurred prior to the argument.

Some took a lighter approach and poked fun at the motorcyclist’s actions.

Also read: Rider on M’sian-registered motorcycle swerves between lanes on PIE, gets rear-ended by car and falls

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Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook.