Teen injured in Thailand accident asks for his lost shoes, says they were gift from girlfriend

17-year-old motorcyclist injured in Thai crash on 18 Dec

17-year-old student Aof (name transliterated from Thai) was on his motorcycle in Rayong, Thailand when he met with an accident.

Witnesses stated that a pick-up truck was making a U-turn in front of a local school when the motorcyclist collided with it.

The front of the motorcycle was reportedly damaged and the teen sustained injuries to his legs.

Authorities confirmed that they were alerted to the traffic accident on Wednesday (18 Dec).

Upon arrival, medics provided first aid to the injured teen — however, he seemed to be more concerned about his shoes.

Insisted to find shoes before going to hospital

As the rescue team prepared to transport Aof to the hospital, he shouted, asking medics to find his shoes.

The teen — who is a student on an internship in Rayong — shared that they were a precious gift from his girlfriend, reports Thai news outlet Komchadluek.

One staff member advised him to focus on his well-being, but Aof insisted they find the shoes before taking him to the hospital.

At his stubborn insistence, the medics successfully located his shoes and conveyed him to the hospital.

Aof’s injuries are reportedly not serious. According to local news outlets, the police have also collected evidence to move forward with a legal case.

Featured image adapted from Komchadluek.