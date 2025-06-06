Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with bus along Lim Chu Kang Road, driver arrested

Two other motorcyclists that were riding on the deserted road narrowly missed the bus.

6 Jun 2025, 10:57 pm

Motorcyclist slams into rear of along Lim Chu Kang Road

A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after colliding with a private bus along Lim Chu Kang Road.

Footage of the accident posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed the motorcycle slamming into the rear of the white bus at high speend.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Motorcyclist was part of a group riding down Lim Chu Kang Road

According to the clip, the motorcycle was one of a group of motorcyclists riding down the deserted road at high speed.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

At the same time, the bus was turning right into Lim Chu Kang Road, narrowly missing two motorcycles that sped past its front.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

However, a third motorcyclist then collided with the bus’ rear.

Motorcyclist lies injured on Lim Chu Kang Road

Other images showed the motorcycle lying wrecked beneath the bus.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

It is surrounded by debris, and a man recording the video is heard saying, “s**t”.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Nearby, a man wearing a helmet, ostensibly the motorcyclist, lay on the road surrounded by men.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Later, paramedics are seen tending to his injuries.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Part of the road was cordoned off, with police vehicles also seen at the scene.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Motorcyclist sent to hospital unconscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 2am on Thursday (5 June).

It involved a bus and a motorcycle along Lim Chu Kang Road.

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital unconscious.

Additionally, a 58-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.

