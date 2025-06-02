21-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car along Mandai Road, driver arrested

Car passenger also sent to hospital after accident with motorcyclist along Mandai Road

A young motorcyclist has died in an accident with a car along Mandai Road.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7pm last Thursday (29 May).

It involved a motorcycle and a car, and took place along Mandai Road in the direction towards Mandai Avenue.

Motorcyclist & car passenger sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

After the accident, a 21-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Another person, a 34-year-old male car passenger, was also sent to the hospital, but in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about 7.05pm, told MS News that both men were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun.

However, the motorcyclist subsequently passed away from his injuries.

Car driver arrested

Additionally, the 64-year-old male driver of the car was arrested.

He is suspected of dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Motorcyclist fatalities increased by 20.8% in 2024

According to a Traffic Police (TP) report released in February, the number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 20.8% last year from 72 cases in 2023 to 87 cases in 2024.

This corresponds to the “disproportionate number” of road traffic accidents involving motorcyclists, as well as elderly pedestrians, which resulted in injuries or death, TP said.

Motorcycles made up only 14.7% of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2024 but motorcyclists or pillion riders were involved in 55.2% of all traffic accidents. They also accounted for 59.9% of traffic fatalities.

Of these fatalities, 44.7% were due to self-skidding.

