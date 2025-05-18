27-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with van along Sembawang Road, driver arrested

Motorcyclist travelling along Sembawang Road collided with van turning right, says fiancée

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a van along Sembawang Road.

The incident took place at the junction with Lorong Chencharu on Wednesday (14 May) afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

27-year-old motorcyclist collided with van along Sembawang Road

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Syakir Bin Rosely, who worked in IT.

His fiancée Yunn Woo, a 27-year-old data technician, told Shin Min that he was riding along the left lane of Sembawang Road when he collided with a van turning right into Lorong Chencharu.

Photos she shared on Facebook showed his motorcycle lying on its side on the road after the accident.

Debris was scattered on the road, including the deceased’s helmet.

The van had crashed into a barrier at the side of the road, denting the front of the vehicle.

Motorcyclist was on the way to his father’s grave

Ms Woo said Mr Syakir had used the Life360 location-sharing app, which alerted a friend that he had been involved in an accident and his location had not changed for some time.

When the friend rushed to the scene, he found My Syakir in a bad condition and informed Ms Woo, who headed to the hospital with his family.

Choking up, she added that when the accident happened, her fiancé was on the way to visit the grave of his father, who passed away five years ago.

He would do this everytime he missed him, she revealed.

Fiancée appeals for witnesses to accident

Mr Syakir was buried the day after the accident, according to an Instagram Story posted by Ms Woo.

The next day, she made an emotional post, saying that she missed him.

She has appealed for witnesses to the accident on social media, telling Shin Min that the whole family was very sad and hoped witnesses could help the police with the investigation.

Motorcyclist died in hospital, van driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.45pm on 14 May.

It took place at the junction of Sembawang Road and Lorong Chencharu, and involved a van and a motorcycle.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, and subsequently passed away.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 2.30pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, a 75-year-old male van driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Yunn Woo on Facebook.