Police looking for motorcyclist who evaded police check & crashed into pedestrian in Hougang

Motorcyclist fled on foot after crashing into pedestrian in Hougang

The police are looking for a motorcyclist who evaded a police check and crashed into a pedestrian in Hougang while fleeing.

The incident took place near Block 137 Lorong Ah Soo on 21 Oct, reported Shin Min Daily News.

About 20 police officers conducted search operation in Hougang

A resident told the Chinese daily on 25 Oct that she saw about 20 police officers in the area, some of them armed.

They appeared to be conducting a search operation, with part of the location cordoned off from the public.

During that time, a motorcycle had been found on the pedestrian footpath that connected the HDB estate to the adjacent Tai Keng Gardens private residential estate, she said.

Hougang Residents hear sound of motorcycle braking

Another resident, 50-year-old Mr Ye (transliterated from Mandarin), said he went jogging that afternoon but had to make a detour as the police had cordoned off the path.

Officers did not inform him of what had happened, but other residents reported that they had heard the sharp sound of a motorcycle braking before the police arrived.

At least eight police vehicles were seen parked there, and officers with police dogs paced back and forth.

The large operation attracted many curious onlookers, including parents and helpers picking up children from school.

The police remained at the scene for almost four hours before removing the motorcycle and packing up at about 5pm.

Motorcyclist attempts to flee from police in Hougang, collides with pedestrian

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident started when a Traffic Police officer was patrolling along Upper Paya Lebar Road at about 1.15pm on 21 Oct.

He signalled for a motorcycle to stop for a check, but the motorcyclist refused to comply and sped off.

The officer pursued the motorcyclist, who subsequently collided with a male pedestrian at the footpath along Tai Keng Gardens.

The motorcyclist then fled the scene on foot, SPF added.

Pedestrian not injured: SPF

Fortunately, the pedestrian did not report any injuries.

Efforts to trace the motorcyclist are underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police looking for car driver who left scene after accident with lorry along Lavender Street

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.