Police looking for car driver who left scene after accident with lorry along Lavender Street

Lorry driver sent to hospital unconscious after accident with car along Lavender Street

Police are looking for the driver of a car that left the scene after being involved in an accident with a lorry along Lavender Street on Wednesday (20 Aug) night.

A video of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the lorry driver motionless, with half of his body hanging out of the window.

Car & lorry both damaged after accident in Lavender

The blue lorry appeared to have suffered extensive damage to its rear, with its windscreen also shattered and debris from the vehicle scattered across the road.

Across the road junction was a silver car whose front was crumpled on the left. It appeared to have crashed into the road divider.

A man in a white T-shirt was seen at the driver’s seat of the car. It is not clear whether he was the driver or knew the driver.

Another video posted by the same Facebook page showed several police officers and personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene.

At least two SCDF vehicles, including an ambulance, were also observed.

A man’s voice could be heard saying that one vehicle was going straight while the other was turning.

Lorry driver was bleeding profusely from head injuries

An employee of a nearby dessert shop named Jenny told Shin Min Daily News that her colleague had heard a loud noise and saw the lorry driver’s upper body protruding out the window.

Another witness, named only as 36-year-old Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), said the lorry driver was unconscious and bleeding profusely, having suffered head injuries.

He quickly called the police, he added.

Police search for CCTV evidence to locate car driver

A woman who runs a grocery store nearby said she saw the police asking to check the CCTV of a nearby hotel so they could track down the car driver.

They had also approached her for CCTV but she could not help as there was none installed outside her store.

The police conducted investigations for about three hours before leaving, she added.

Lorry driver sent to hospital after accident with car

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 10.05pm on 20 Aug.

It took place at the junction of King George’s Avenue and Lavender Street, and involved a car and a lorry.

A 57-year-old male lorry driver was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, said he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Lorry driver ‘in terrible state’, police tracing car driver

A netizen who identified himself as a friend of the lorry driver said on Facebook that he was “in a terrible state” in the hospital.

He appealed for witnesses and video footage that could identify the car driver.

He later told Shin Min that the lorry driver, “Ah Xiang”, had suffered spine injuries and undergone brain surgery. Doctors said he would likely be paralysed.

SPF said police efforts to trace the car driver who left the scene are underway.

Also read: Police looking for driver & passenger who left scene after 3-vehicle accident in Tanjong Pagar

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.