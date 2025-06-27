Police looking for driver & passenger who left scene after 3-vehicle accident in Tanjong Pagar

Driver & passenger left scene after hit-and-run accident in Tanjong Pagar

The police are looking for two people who left the scene of an accident involving three vehicles in Tanjong Pagar.

The duo are one of the drivers and his passenger, the police said.

Honda T-boned taxi, causing extensive damage

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that an accident had occurred along Tanjong Pagar Road on Thursday (26 June) afternoon, with vehicles damaged and people sent to the hospital.

Reporters who went down to the scene observed three vehicles at the scene, but the people involved were no longer around.

One of the vehicles, a modified Honda, had T-boned a ComfortDelGro taxi on its right side, causing a large dent in its body.

But the Honda was more seriously damaged, with its hood folded up and right headlight shattered. Its bumper had also come loose.

The airbags for both the driver and passenger seats had been activated, but no bloodstains were seen.

The third vehicle, a Toyota, had stopped farther up the road but had no visible damage to its body.

The vehicles were towed away at about 10pm.

Witness saw man remove items from Honda

A 43-year-old eyewitness named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), a supervisor at a nearby restaurant, was still in shock.

She told Shin Min that the Honda could have crashed into her restaurant if not for the taxi.

Another witness, a 26-year-old waitress at another restaurant named only as Lily, said she first saw the Honda and Toyota collide.

However, the Honda then crashed into the taxi for some reason, she added.

She then saw a man, believed to have been in the Honda, removing items from the vehicle.

A witness named Lindy also told STOMP that the Honda driver took a bag and ran after hitting two other vehicles.

In his haste, the car was left unattended with the handbrake not engaged, causing the Honda to hit the taxi.

Driver & passenger left scene of Tanjong Pagar accident before police arrive

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at 6.30pm on 26 June.

It took place at the junction of Tanjong Pagar Road and Cook Street, and involved two cars and a taxi.

The driver of one of the cars and his passenger left the scene before the police arrived, SPF added.

Efforts to trace them are underway.

2 people sent to the hospital

Additionally, two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

They are a male taxi driver, 68, and another male car driver, 60.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were both sent to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Crash was near scene of fatal 2021 accident

This stretch of Tanjong Pagar Road is no stranger to road traffic accidents.

Across the street from the latest crash is 37 Tanjong Pagar Road, where a BMW crashed and burst into flames on 13 Feb 2021, taking the lives of five men.

A State Coroner found that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident and had travelled at speeds of nearly three times the legal limit.

