Motorcyclist Skids Across 2 Lanes & Crashes Into Road Barriers On AYE, Taken To Hospital

Motorcyclist Skids Into Road Shoulder After Mercedes Reportedly Cuts Him Off Along AYE

Singapore’s roads can be pretty dangerous at times, and traffic accidents that we hear of from time to time are perhaps a reminder of that.

Recently, a motorcyclist found himself skidding across two lanes on AYE after a Mercedes reportedly driving over the chevron markings and cutting him off.

SCDF conveyed the man to the hospital following the accident. The rider’s father also stated that they plan on taking action against the driver in question.

Motorcyclist skids and crashes at Keppel Road exit along AYE

Footage of the accident, which reportedly happened at about 4.15pm on 5 Aug, was recently shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the video, a motorcyclist was seen heading towards the Keppel Road exit along AYE.

The clip then cuts to him getting flung off his bike — both the rider and motorcycle skidded across two lanes and crashed into the grassy road barriers on the side.

The Mercedes, which was beside the motorcycle when the accident occurred, appears to have stopped at the scene as well.

In the caption, the OP alleged that the driver had “cut off” the motorcyclist by driving over the chevron markings separating the main expressway and the slip road.

Rider reportedly hospitalised after accident

Replying to queries by MS News, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about the incident at about 4.15pm last Saturday (5 Aug).

The accident reportedly occurred along eastbound AYE, near the Keppel Road exit.

The motorcyclist was later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state, reports The Straits Times (ST). Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

The rider’s father has also responded to the video, stating that his son was still in the hospital even though his injuries were not serious.

The father even shared that the driver had told him that his son was at fault for the accident.

Now armed with the video, the father shared that he plans on taking action to ensure the driver “stays out from the road for long”.

MS News has reached out to him for more information on the matter.

