Motorcyclist gets knocked over by fellow rider after attempting to switch lanes along PIE

Motorcyclist attempts to switch lanes along PIE, gets knocked over by other rider

On Tuesday (20 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of a collision involving two motorcyclists along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The collision was caused by a motorcyclist who attempted to switch lanes without checking their blind spot.

Rider speeds off following collision

According to the page, the incident occurred along the expressway at around 8.36am on Tuesday (20 Aug).

Rear cam footage from another vehicle showed a motorcyclist riding past a string of cars on the busy expressway.

Dashcam footage then showed another motorcyclist attempting to weave their way through to the right lane from the middle lane.

Despite signalling, the motorcyclist fails to see their fellow rider passing through the lanes from behind a truck and subsequently knocks into them.

The collision causes the motorcyclist to fall directly in front of a moving car while their fellow rider speeds off.

Other motorists stop to help the fallen rider, after which the clip ends.

It is unclear if the motorcyclist was injured in the collision.

Netizens blame fallen motorcyclist for collision

After watching the clip, many Facebook commenters noted the collision could have been avoided if the lane-changing motorcyclist had checked their blind spot.

Others claimed the other motorcyclist was “heartless” for not stopping to check on the fallen rider.

Overall, netizens hoped the incident would be “a wake up call” for the motorcyclist.

