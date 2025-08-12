22-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer along PIE near Tuas Checkpoint

Motorcyclist pronounced dead on the PIE after accident with trailer

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a trailer along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near the Tuas Checkpoint.

A photo of the aftermath shared by a netizen on Facebook showed the man lying on the road next to the trailer.

Another image depicted a motorbike behind the trailer, with some debris on the road.

The user who posted the photos said the motorcyclist regularly crossed the Singapore-Johor border for work.

Pool of blood & motorcyclist helmet seen next to trailer on PIE

A TikTok video taken from a passing vehicle showed police vehicles and a number of officers at the scene.

There was also an ambulance and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery truck.

Farther up was the trailer, with a pool of blood and a motorcyclist’s helmet observed next to one of its rear right wheels.

In front of the trailer was a police blue tent.

PIE accident causes AYE exit to be closed

At 6.14pm on Monday (11 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on X that an accident had occurred along the PIE in the direction of Tuas.

This was at the exit to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), which leads to the Tuas Checkpoint.

The accident resulted in the AYE exit being closed.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at PIE, trailer driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.40pm on 11 Aug.

It involved a trailer and motorcycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 5.45pm, told MS News that the accident took place before the Tuas Checkpoint Exit.

A 22-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Additionally, the trailer driver, a 30-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

