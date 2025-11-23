72-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with truck along SLE, driver assisting investigations

Elderly motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of SLE accident with tipper truck

A 72-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a tipper truck along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (22 Nov).

Footage of the aftermath posted by Beh Chia Lor on Facebook showed a police blue tent on the far-right lane of the expressway.

Blue tent placed on top of motorcyclist on SLE, truck farther ahead

A video shared by another netizen depicted two lanes of the SLE being cordoned off by the authorities.

A number of police vehicles were at the scene, together with an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle and an ambulance.

In front of the ambulance was a blue tent covering a motorcycle. A tipper truck was seen farther ahead.

In Beh Chia Lor’s video, the motorcycle appeared to have been removed from under the tent and was standing in the far-right lane.

The ambulance was also gone, though at least two police vehicles remained at the scene.

Motorcyclists pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.55am on 22 Nov.

It took place along the SLE in the direction of the Central Expressway (CTE), and involved a motorcycle and a tipper truck.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it occurred near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit.

A 72-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Additionally, the truck driver, a 71-year-old man, is assisting with investigations, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook and হৃদয়ে সিঙ্গাপুর on Facebook.