Motorcyclist severely injured after accident near Yishun, family seeks witnesses

Malaysian motorcyclist sustained multiple fractures after traffic accident, motorcycle believed to have self-skidded

Mr Chen, a 36-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist, sustained severe injuries after a traffic accident near Yishun last Friday (28 Feb).

Besides suffering injuries to multiple parts of his body, Mr Chen is also unable to recall the events leading up to the accident.

As such, his family is appealing for dashcam footage or information relevant to the accident.

Malayisan motorcyclist undergoes multiple surgeries after suffering fractures

Speaking to MS News, Mr Liew — Mr Chen’s brother-in-law — said the victim sustained multiple fractures on the right side of his body,

However, his left leg bore the worst of the impact — large portions of flesh were torn away, exposing the bone.

According to Mr Liew, Mr Chen underwent several surgeries and metal plates were inserted to aid recovery.

His family was unaware of the crash until the early hours of the next day when police informed them of his hospitalisation. However, Mr. Chen is unable to recall the events leading up to the accident.

Family seeking footage and witnesses of the motorcycle accident

A police spokesperson told MS News that the police were alerted to the accident at about 1.10pm on 28 Feb.

Mr Chen’s motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded along Seletar West Link.

The police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

As there are no clear records of how the accident happened, Mr Chen’s family is appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage or other relevant information

Those with relevant information or footage may contact Mr Tat via the contact details here.

