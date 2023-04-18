2 M’sian Motorcyclists Reportedly Collide En Route To S’pore, Both Pass Away At The Scene

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Malaysian Motorcyclists Reportedly Collide En Route To Singapore On 17 Apr

Two Malaysian motorcyclists reportedly collided in Johor Bahru on Monday (17 Apr) while on the way to Singapore.

Both riders sustained head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Malaysian police are currently investigating the incident.

2 motorcyclists collide while en route to work in Singapore

China Press reported that the riders likely collided with each other while on the way to Singapore for work.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 5.50am on Monday (17 Apr) in Bukit Indah. The location is in the direction towards Tuas Customs.

Both riders, aged 56 and 33, fell from their bikes. As a result, they sustained injuries to their heads and bodies.

Paramedics sadly pronounced them dead at the scene.

One in a string of many accidents recently

While this particular incident didn’t occur along any of the Causeways, it affected commuters who take such routes often — Malaysians earning a living in Singapore.

Most recently, accidents involving Malaysian-registered motorcycles along the Tuas Second Link have resulted in serious injuries.

In some cases, riders even lost their lives to such accidents.

Hopefully, the authorities will look into these and attempt to figure out if there’s any problem. If there is, perhaps they can find solutions to ensure greater safety for all road users.

Police investigating possible involvement of other vehicles

According to China Press, a Facebook user who claims who have witnessed the accident recalled seeing a white lorry at the scene. He thus suspected that the vehicle may have had something to do with the collision.

Meanwhile, local police confirmed that they received a report about the accident. Investigations are underway to determine whether other vehicles were involved in the accident.

They also urged witnesses to reach out and assist them with their investigations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Johor China Press.