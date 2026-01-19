Motorcyclist rear-ends fellow rider on BKE, skids & crashes into guardrail

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after rear-ending another rider on BKE and skidding into guardrail

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after rear-ending another biker along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and crashing into a guardrail.

Dashcam footage of the accident, which occurred on 14 Jan, was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, sparking debate online over riding behaviour.

Motorcyclists collide after sudden braking

The accident occurred at about 3.05pm on the BKE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

In the video, two motorcyclists believed to be riding Malaysian-registered motorcycles were seen travelling in a straight line between the first and second lanes of the expressway.

As they approached a lorry in the second lane, the motorcyclist in front slowed down.

The rider behind, who was following closely, attempted to brake but was unable to slow down in time and crashed into the motorcycle ahead.

Following the collision, the rider seemingly clipped the side of the lorry before losing control of the vehicle.

He then skidded towards the central dividing guardrail.

Footage shows him stretching out his hand in an apparent attempt to slow himself down, but he ultimately slammed into the guardrail and was thrown off his motorcycle.

The other motorcyclist narrowly avoided running him over and managed to stay upright.

Netizens slam both motorcyclists

Many netizens were critical of both riders, with some calling their actions irresponsible.

One user said that the accident was “deserved”.

Others questioned why the two were riding so closely together, with a few commenting that the crash could have been avoided with better spacing.

Rider conveyed to hospital

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they were both alerted to the accident at around 3.05pm.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Police investigations are ongoing.

