8 motorists to be charged for speeding, including van driver who drove at 132kmh

8 motorists to be charged for speeding, 2 clocked over 60kmh above limit on the PIE

Eight motorists are set to be charged on Tuesday (17 June) for reckless speeding, with two drivers clocking over 60km/h above the legal limit.

The worst offender was a 43-year-old van driver who allegedly tore down the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at 132km/h, far exceeding the speed cap for vans by more than 60km/h.

According to The Straits Times, the incident happened on 13 April and was among the most serious speeding cases in recent months.

Driver caught doing double the speed limit on Sheares Avenue

Another alarming case involves a 56-year-old motorist who was reportedly caught driving at 120km/h along Sheares Avenue — nearly double the legal limit for that stretch of road. The offence occurred on 30 March.

The rest of the group, all in their 40s and 50s, face charges for similar extreme speeding offences.

Seven of these incidents took place in March and April 2025, with one case dating back to 28 Dec 2024.

Speeding can lead to jail time, fines, or driving disqualification

Under Singapore law, those found guilty of speeding can be fined up to S$1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders face harsher penalties, including fines of up to S$2,000, six months’ imprisonment, and possible disqualification from driving.

According to a recent press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, stricter penalties will take effect for speeding offences from 1 Jan 2026.

Those caught driving less than 20km/h above the speed limit will receive six demerit points, and those driving 41-50km/h above the speed limit will get 18 demerit points.

If a driver accumulates a minimum of 24 demerit points within a 24-month period, their driving license will be suspended.

Speeding caused one-third of fatal crashes in 2024

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) reiterated that speeding remains a leading cause of traffic accidents, ST said.

In 2024, the number of people killed and injured in road accidents hit a five-year high, with speeding contributing to one in three fatal collisions.

SPF said: “The traffic police will continue to take firm enforcement action against motorists who speed and put lives of road users at risk.”

Motorists are reminded to stay within speed limits and practice safe driving habits — not just for their own safety, but for everyone sharing the road.

Also read: BMW attempts to overtake car at high speeds outside Suntec City, crashes into bus

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lukasz Kochanek on Canva and SG Car Mart website. Left image for illustration purposes only.