Mount Fuji implements S$16 entry fee & visitor limit as climbing season kicks in

Mount Fuji imposes entry fee and visitor cap for climbing season

From 1 July, Mount Fuji is implementing crowd control initiatives such as an entry fee and visitor limit in anticipation of the climbing season (July to September), according to The Strait Times.

Authorities have introduced an entry fee of 2,000 yen (S$16.80) per person and an optional donation of 1,000 yen (S$8.40) for hikers opting for the Yoshida Trail. To further control the crowd, a daily limit of 4,000 hikers has been set.

Mount Fuji implements crowd control on frequented trail

Yamanashi Prefecture, which includes the Yoshida Trail, the most frequented trail to the mountain’s peak, mandated these crowd control measures in March this year.

As a measure, a gate has been installed on Mount Fuji’s fifth station that will bar anyone from entering unless they’ve paid the entrance fee. In the past, climbers could ascend from the fifth station without encountering any fee.

According to Japan Today, the gate not only regulates entry fees but also helps manage the number of daily climbers, limiting them to 4,000 during the climbing season from July 1 to September 10.

To discourage “bullet climbing”—the practice of climbing non-stop without rest—the gate will close nightly from 4pm to 3am. This measure encourages climbers to rest overnight in mountain huts, priced between ¥6,500 and ¥11,000 (S$54 -S$92), to prevent fatigue and ensure safety.

There are a total of four trails that lead up to Mount Fuji but the Yoshida Trail is the most popular for its accessibility, with around 60% of visitors choosing to take this path. The other three trails remain free to access.

Online booking to hike Mount Fuji

To alleviate concerns about being turned away when the daily cap is hit, an online reservation system for the trail has been deployed in 2024.

This system ensures climbers can secure their entry through a dedicated gate, enabling them to schedule their hike ahead of time, The Economic Times reports.

In addition to those who secure their spots in advance, authorities have arranged for at least 1,000 slots each day to be allocated for on-the-spot access, ensuring those without prior reservations still have an opportunity to experience the climb.

Tourist overcrowding issue in Mount Fuji

With more than 220,000 visitors coming during its July-September climbing season annually, the overcrowding on this iconic mountain has raised alarm among regional officials. Instances of climbers sleeping on the trail, lighting fires to stay warm, or attempting the trek without breaks have been reported, often leading to illness or injuries.

According to ST, Yamanashi Prefecture’s Governor, Kotaro Nagasaki, emphasised that the initiative aims “first and foremost to protect lives” rather than deter tourists.

The repercussions of overtourism are felt across Japan, particularly in towns near Mount Fuji.

Earlier this year, a barrier was set up in front of an iconic photo-taking spot of Mount Fuji in Fujikawaguchiko, only for tourists to poke holes through the barrier.

