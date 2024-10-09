Mysterious MRT ads that sparked chicken rice vs nasi lemak debate turn out to be Lazada campaign

Puzzling MRT ads asking commuters to side with opposing statements is actually a Lazada campaign

Last week, a series of puzzling ads at MRT stations left commuters scratching their heads.

The ads, placed at the sides of MRT doors, presented somewhat opposing views — inviting commuters to queue at the side they preferred.

For example, one set posed the question: “Nasi lemak is more satisfying than chicken rice” against “chicken rice is more flavourful than nasi lemak.”

Another contrasted local “kopi” with atas coffee, while a third paired “looks aren’t as attractive as personality” with “personality isn’t as captivating as looks.”

The ad sparked plenty of discussions online, on platforms such as Reddit and TikTok. Many were curious what these statements were about.

Some chimed in on their preferences, while others say they can’t choose between nasi lemak and chicken rice.

“If i can’t decide, does that mean I stand in the middle?” a commenter joked.

E-commerce company Lazada has since revealed that the brand is behind the unique campaign.

Lazada says comparisons can cause stress

According to Lazada’s spokesperson, the campaign aimed to connect with the daily lives of Southeast Asians, who often find themselves comparing various aspects of their lives, such as food, grades, relationships, and careers.

“It’s something we all do, but it can cause a lot of stress.”

The brand hopes to remind everyone that while life can be full of difficult choices and endless comparisons, “shopping shouldn’t be one of them”.

Shoppers can look for the “Lowest Price Guarantee” label on the platform, she added, to ensure they’re getting the best prices and deals without needing to second-guess.

The competing statements at MRT stations have since been replaced with a new ad, bearing the words: “Stilllll comparing? #Endcomparison”

The bright pink ad also features a QR code, allowing shoppers to scan it for a special voucher.

Creative campaigns from Lazada

In recent months, Lazada has launched several innovative campaigns that have caught the public’s attention.

One viral campaign featured a male actor who performed live in a cinema before appearing in the on-screen ad, cleverly breaking the fourth wall and thrilling audiences.

Featured image adapted from photos courtesy of an MS News reader and Lazada.