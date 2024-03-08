Escalators on 3 MRT lines will be refurbished from 2026, works carried out in stages

MRT station escalators on NSL, EWL & NEL will be refurbished: LTA

Four years after the last major refurbishment exercise, Singapore’s MRT escalators will be upgraded again from 2026.

This time, the refurbishment will involve escalators across MRT stations on three lines.

The works will be carried out in stages to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

MRT escalators to be refurbished for 6 years

In a Facebook post on Thursday (7 Mar), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said older escalators on the North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (ESL) and North-East Line (NEL) would be refurbished.

The works are expected to begin in 2026 and take six years to complete, finishing in 2032.

According to a tender notice on GeBiz, the LTA called a tender for the project on 7 Mar. It will close on 31 May.

Works to be carried out in stages

Throughout the refurbishment period, commuters’ inconvenience will be minimised, LTA said.

This will be through measures like carrying out the works in stages.

After the works are completed, Singaporeans can look forward to improved features on the escalators.

For example, they will be dual-speed so they can operate at different speeds during peak and non-peak hours.

290 MRT escalators to be refurbished

LTA also told The Straits Times (ST) that about 290 escalators will be refurbished in total.

These encompass escalators that were commissioned from 1996 onwards at 16 stations across the NSL and EWL such as Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Dover.

It will also include escalators at all 16 stations on the NEL, which opened in 2003.

Not all NSL and EWL stations will be affected, LTA added.

For example, escalators in stations like Marina South Pier, which opened in 2014, and Canberra, which opened in 2019, are newer and don’t need upgrading yet.

The newer stations from Pioneer to Tuas Link on the EWL will also not be involved in this round of refurbishment.

Previous refurbishment completed in 2022

The last major refurbishment of MRT escalators was completed in 2022, according to a press release from SMRT on 13 Jul 2022.

It involved 231 escalators across 42 stations in the NSL and EWL.

Works started in 2016 and were supposed to be completed by the end of 2021, but were partially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While one escalator took about four months to refurbish, some took up to eight months for the work to be done.

More than 1,000 parts and components had to be removed, installed and replaced on each escalator.

LTA said the escalators refurbished in that round were commissioned between 1987 and 1990.

It was the first major refurbishment of escalators since the MRT began operating in 1987.

