S’pore Man Notices Boy Peeping At Screen On MRT, Tilts Phone To Let Him See

Singaporean On MRT Tilts Phone For Boy To See After Noticing Him Peeping

The MRT is a hub around which most Singaporean residents’ lives revolve, which has led to many interesting incidents in the past.

With the recent emergence of unsettling or exasperating news, it’s a relief to see a wholesome train-related story for a change.

While using his phone on the MRT, a Singaporean man noticed a boy peeping at the device and decided to tilt it so the latter could have a proper look.

His friend recorded the kind gesture and posted it on TikTok, where it touched the hearts of netizens.

Man shares phone screen with curious boy on MRT

On Thursday (2 Mar), TikTok user @makchixkiea posted a video of his friend subtly sharing his phone screen with a little boy next to him on the MRT.

Speaking to MS News, the man in the video, Aloysius, said that he and his friend were on the Circle Line on Wednesday (1 Mar) when he noticed the boy peeping at his screen.

Seeing the boy reminded the 18-year-old of his younger days when he himself would curiously peep at adults’ phones on the train or the bus.

In an act of empathy, he tilted his phone so the boy could see what he was watching, all the way until the latter alighted at his stop.

Aloysius didn’t even realise that his friend had been recording the whole thing until he saw the video.

With the intent of spreading kindness and making someone’s day, the duo decided to post the heartwarming clip on TikTok.

To their surprise, the 15-second clip went viral overnight.

While the response was “scary” at first, it made Aloysius realise that he and his friend had made a good impact through social media.

He hopes that the short clip will inspire more people will do good in this world.

Netizens praise man’s ‘cute’ gesture

Multiple netizens swooned over the subtly kind gesture, calling it — and Aloysius — “cute”.

One TikTok user said such an act was a good example of how a guy can impress a girl and her family.

Another commenter could not help but be curious about what Aloysius was showing the little boy.

According to what Aloysius told MS News, he was simply scrolling through his TikTok feed.

Meanwhile, someone joked that Aloysius had been reminiscing about his old days in the Officer Cadet School (OCS) with the boy.

The smallest act can make someone’s day

Kind gestures come in all shapes and sizes. Even something that seems small at first can make a huge difference in someone’s day.

Kudos to Aloysius for setting such a fine example at his young age.

May this inspire us all to spread more good vibes to the people around us.

