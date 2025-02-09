M’sia retracts controversial guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events

M’sia withdraws controversial guidelines on Muslims attending non-Muslim events

The Malaysian government withdrew its plan to implement the controversial guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events just three days following its announcement after it drew strong criticisms in the country.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Friday (7 Feb) that the government had scrapped the proposed guidelines, calling them unnecessary and likely to create public concern.

I think there’s no need for such guidelines because Muslims know the rules (of our faith).

“This is the norm. Let’s not complicate things and cause anxiety in our society. This is what the Cabinet decided,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Selangor’s ruler strongly opposed the proposed guidelines and issued a statement on Saturday (8 Feb).

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah called the proposal ill-timed, as Malaysians strive to strengthen unity among diverse religious and ethnic groups.

He also noted that the controversy over this issue has led to public concern and could threaten the longstanding harmony, according to a report by Malay Mail.

Guidelines meant as advice & not policy

On Tuesday (4 Feb), Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated in a parliamentary response that Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) was in the final stages of drafting the guidelines regarding Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations.

JAKIM is the federal agency responsible for overseeing Islamic affairs in Malaysia.

The guidelines include a requirement for event organisers to obtain approval and consult Islamic agencies before inviting Muslims to gatherings at non-Muslim places of worship and the prohibition of non-Islamic religious symbols at even venues.

While some supported the move, the announcement faced strong criticisms from both politicians and religious groups.

During Friday’s meeting, the Malaysian Cabinet decided that while JAKIM can issue advice to Muslims ” on the need to preserve their faith”, the advice “does not constitute official policy”.

On Friday, while visiting Batu Caves to inspect preparations for the upcoming Thaipusam celebrations on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anwar was quoted saying:

Although Islam is the official religion of Malaysia, our country is multiracial and multireligious. If we want to ensure peace and harmony in this country, we must look after everyone.

Mixed reaction to withdrawal of controversial guidelines

Various groups have praised the government’s reversal of its decision.

Mr Tan Hoe Chieow, president of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism, sees the Cabinet’s decision as a step toward preserving Malaysia’s religious harmony.

Mr TC Goh, the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president, said the proposed guidelines would significantly impact the non-Muslim community.

He urged ministers to follow approved policies in parliamentary responses and criticised announcing policies before Cabinet approval as improper.

G25, a group of retired Malay civil servants, strongly opposed any guidelines, whether advisory or mandatory.

However, politicians from both sides have raised concerns over the government’s sudden reversal.

Mr Akmal Saleh, UMNO youth chief, opposed Prime Minister Anwar’s stance, insisting the guidelines were necessary.

“These guidelines are meant as a reference, not because people are ignorant, but because sometimes we forget, and this serves as a reminder,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, PAS youth chief, criticised the reversal, questioning the government’s commitment to the National Fatwa Council and Islam’s status.

