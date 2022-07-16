S’pore Mum Delivers For GrabFood As Part-Time Walker, Brings Kids Along In A Wagon

Singapore Mum Joins GrabFood As Walker, Bring Kids Along As She Makes Deliveries

With companies like GrabFood fast becoming household names in Singapore, more folks are also trying their hands at being food delivery riders.

Even mums, who would normally stay home and care for their kids, can earn some income on the side if they can commit to a few jobs each day.

That was likely what this Singaporean mother thought of when she joined GrabFood as a part-time ‘walker’.

However, instead of leaving her kids at home, she brought them along as she delivered orders.

She explains that this is part of her routine of spending time with her kids while earning some cash on the side.

Kids sit in the front of her wagon while mum walks from order to order

On Thursday (14 Jul), Mummy Dee AKA @aisha.h_ammar.h shared a video on TikTok documenting her first day as a GrabFood walker.

Previously a stay-at-home mom, Mummy Dee shared that she started the job as it allowed her to bring her kids along on her own time and target.

In the 37-second clip, Mummy Dee shows her Grab walker set-up.

To complete her orders while ferrying her kids around comfortably, she uses a large wagon.

Her GrabFood bag fits snugly at the back while her son and daughter occupy the front of the wagon.

As her job title suggests, Mummy Dee delivers her customers’ orders by walking.

The trio looked as though they had a lot of fun, stopping for a small snack while out on the job.

It seems the shift lasted for a bit as they only returned home once the HDB lights were switched on, an indication that it’s already nighttime.

Earn income while bonding with the kids

It’s undeniable that the food delivery industry has given employment opportunities to many over recent years, allowing folks to take charge of their lives and become their own bosses.

In Mummy Dee’s case, we’re glad she found a balance between being a mother and role model for her kids while earning some cash on the side.

Featured image adapted from @aisha.h_ammar.h on TikTok.