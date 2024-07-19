‘I don’t want to ask for mercy’: S’porean who killed wife’s lover in M’sia requests for death sentence

Singaporean convicted of murder in Malaysia withdraws death sentence review

On 17 July, the New Straits Times reported that a Singapore citizen convicted of murder in Malaysia has requested for the Federal Court to maintain his death sentence.

Quah Tee Keon, aged 56, is a former taxi driver. In 2013, he murdered a man after finding him in bed with his wife, Ms Loong Mei Ling, at her home in Malaysia.

He also stabbed her, nearly resulting in her death.

Wife moved back to Malaysia following breakdown in marriage

According to the Straits Times, Ms Loong and Quah married in 2004.

She returned to her hometown in Pahang, Malaysia with her three sons after enduring physical abuse from Quah, said Ms Loong to Malaysian media.

In 2013, the couple’s neighbours told reporters that they would often argue loudly.

The man who was murdered is Chinese national Ruan Chao Qiang. Ruan and Loong were allegedly colleagues in Singapore.

Withdrew application for review of death sentence

Earlier this week, Quah requested that the court uphold his death sentence.

“I don’t want to ask for clemency, I only ask for the death sentence. Thank you.”

Following his request, a panel of judges canceled the review and upheld his sentence.

Quah was arrested and given the death sentence after he surrendered himself to the police on 28 Oct 2013.

According to case facts, he committed the murder at a residence in Taman Mawar Indah, Triang, Bera, Pahang, at about 3.30 am on 13 Oct 2013.

Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today.