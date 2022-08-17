2 Nail Palace Outlets Slapped With Court Order For Deceiving Customers Into Buying Fungal Treatment Packages

Nail Palace Outlets In Bukit Panjang & Simei Reportedly Misled Customers Into Paying For Fungal Treatments

Nail Palace, a famed nail salon chain in Singapore, has been slapped with a court order to refrain from deceiving its customers.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the ploy involves Nail Palace employees at two outlets misleading customers into signing up for fungal treatment packages by telling them that they had fungus in their toenails.

For this offence, Nail Palace will now have to declare that they had engaged in unfair practices whenever they treat a customer for the next two years.

The court also ordered them to publish this same declaration as full-page notices in various newspapers.

Nail Palace East Point Mall customer paid over S$11,000 for fungal treatment package

ST reports that the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) sought restraining orders against the two outlets at Bukit Panjang Plaza and East Point Mall. District Judge Elaine Lim agreed and proclaimed that the two outlets had engaged in unfair practices.

These two outlets were found to have each misled a customer into paying thousands for the fungal treatment package.

The East Point Mall outlet employees had also misled the customer into paying for specific products.

These items were omitted from the package and thus purchased separately, snowballing into a hefty fee of S$11,401.92.

This incident happened in Dec 2019 when the customer was told that she had fungus in her toenails.

An employee then said the infection could spread to her husband and offered her a 15-session package.

This was later revised to 12 sessions. She was also told to take several lipsticks and lip balms as they were ‘free’.

However, upon returning to the outlet two days later, she discovered she was charged S$678 for the freebies.

Bukit Panjang Plaza Nail Palace customer told that the fungus could spread to other toenails

As for the Bukit Panjang Plaza outlet, an aggrieved customer who patronised the store in Aug 2020 for a pedicure said the employees told her there was fungus on her big toe.

She was also informed that her other toenails would get infected if she did not undergo the treatment.

The outlet then purportedly offered her a 12-session fungal treatment package for about S$3,000. But she eventually opted for one with only six sessions.

However, she later consulted a doctor and learnt that her toenails did not contain fungus. The customer sought a refund for unused sessions at the Small Claims Tribunals.

Nail Palace’s explanations

Addressing these accusations, Nail Palace said the Bukit Panjang Plaza Nail Palace employee simply suggested that she could have had a fungal infection after observing the gap between her toenails and toe.

The customer purportedly requested the treatment on her own accord.

As for the incident at the East Point Mall outlet, Nail Palace confessed that their staff did tell the customer she needed fungal treatment.

But they maintained that the customer willingly decided to sign up for the package when she did not request further tests. Furthermore, the customer couldn’t prove that she did not have a fungal infection in her toenail at the time.

Featured image adapted from Nail Palace.