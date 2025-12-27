Former M’sia PM Najib sentenced to 165 years in jail over power abuse & money laundering

Najib Razak sentenced to 165 years in prison over 1MDB charges

Former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been sentenced to a total of 165 years’ imprisonment after the High Court found him guilty of 25 charges linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

However, as all jail terms are to run concurrently, Najib will serve an additional 15 years in prison after completing his current sentence.

According to The Star, Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah sentenced Najib to 15 years’ jail on each of four charges of abuse of power. He was also fined a total of RM11.4 billion (S$3.6 billion) for these offences.

In addition, Najib received five years’ imprisonment for each money laundering charge, of which he has 21. No fines were imposed for these charges.

RM2.08 billion recoverable sum ordered

The court also ordered Najib to pay a recoverable sum of RM2.08 billion (S$660 million) under Section 55(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Failure to do so would result in an additional 270 months, or 22.5 years, of imprisonment.

Justice Sequerah said he had carefully weighed both mitigating factors presented by the defence and aggravating factors raised by the prosecution.

“I’ve taken into consideration the cases cited and the principles of law,” he said.

“I have also considered the public interest element and the principle of deterrence, the length of his public service and other mitigating factors.”

The judge began reading his judgment at 9.30am and only commenced sentencing at around 9pm, following nearly 12 hours of proceedings.

Already serving time over SRC case

The court also ordered that Najib’s jail term in the 1MDB case will only take effect after he completes his existing six-year sentence.

Najib has been incarcerated at Kajang Prison since 23 August 2022, after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million (S$13.3 million) from SRC International.

According to Malaysia’s Pardons Board, he is currently expected to be released on 23 August 2028.

Najib urges calm after sentencing

During a press conference on Friday (26 Dec), Najib said that he felt ‘alone’ in his struggle for freedom.

In a statement released after the verdict, he urged Malaysians to remain calm and not be drawn into provocation, The Star reported.

“I remain determined to continue not out of vengeance, but out of principle,” he said, adding that his efforts were aimed at upholding justice, defending the Constitution and safeguarding the rule of law.

He also said he would continue to pursue his rights through lawful channels and expressed confidence in Malaysia’s judicial process.

Also read: ‘Free Bossku’: Najib supporters in tears after M’sia High Court rejects former PM’s bid for house arrest

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Najib Razak on Facebook.