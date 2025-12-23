‘Free Bossku’: Najib supporters in tears after M’sia High Court rejects former PM’s bid for house arrest

Malaysian High Court rules Najib to remain in Kajang Prison for remainder of sentence

The High Court has ruled that former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will continue serving the remainder of his sentence at Kajang Prison, rejecting his application to serve the term under house arrest.

The decision was delivered on 22 Dec by High Court judge Alice Loke Yee Ching, who dismissed Najib’s judicial review bid after hearing submissions and reading out the grounds of judgment for nearly an hour.

Judge Loke ruled that the alleged additional royal order permitting house arrest was not legally valid and therefore unenforceable.

She said the order was not a lawful directive made in the exercise of the royal prerogative of pardon, and that Malaysian law does not provide any legal mechanism for the implementation of house arrest.

With the ruling, Najib will continue serving the remainder of his sentence at Kajang Prison until its completion.

Supporters react outside court

Supporters were seen in tears outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex following the announcement, with some openly expressing disappointment and frustration.

More than 100 people had gathered since early morning, with some travelling overnight by bus from various states to show their support.

During the gathering, the crowd was heard chanting slogans such as “Free Najib”, “Justice for Najib”, and “Free Bossku”, with “Bossku” meaning “my boss” in Malay and being a popular nickname used by Najib’s supporters.

Several in attendance were also heard declaring that they would continue backing Najib until he is freed.

Police and members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) were present to monitor the situation, which remained under control.

While some supporters began to disperse, others stayed on outside the court awaiting further developments.

Najib’s family were also present. Malaysiakini reported that his wife, Rosmah Mansor, appeared visibly distressed and was seen holding Najib’s hand following the decision, while their daughter Nooryana Najwa also expressed disappointment.

Najib’s legal team informed the court that they intend to appeal the ruling.

Najib sentenced to jail for breach of trust & money laundering

Najib was convicted in 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and fined RM210 million (about S$66 million).

In 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board reduced his prison term to six years and lowered the fine to RM50 million (about S$15.8 million).

Najib subsequently applied for the remainder of his sentence to be served under house arrest. His application was rejected in July 2024, although in January 2025, an appeals court allowed him access to a document he claimed was an additional royal decree permitting house arrest.

That claim was ultimately rejected by the High Court in its ruling on 22 Dec.

Also read: Ex-M’sia PM Najib Gets Jail Term Halved To 6 Years, Will Be Released In Aug 2028



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Najib Razak on Facebook, Utusan Malaysia, and Harian Metro.