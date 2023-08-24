Nas Daily Says Lee Kuan Yew Is His Favourite Politician, Praises Late PM’s Unpopular Decisions

Nas Daily’s Favourite Politician Is Lee Kuan Yew

YouTuber Nas Daily has revealed who his favourite politician is — the founding father of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew.

The 32-year-old content creator praised the late Mr Lee in a recent YouTube video for his strict governance and for doing what he believes is right.

Nas Daily cited how Mr Lee tackled issues such as corruption, racial integration, and traffic as examples of his effective leadership.

Although the YouTuber acknowledged that Singapore is not a perfect country, Nas believed that Mr Lee changed the nation by choosing to do what’s best for the country — even though it might be an unpopular decision.

Nas Daily thinks that Lee Kuan Yew does not try to please people

In a YouTube video that is slightly over six minutes long, Nas Daily explained why Lee Kuan Yew is his favourite politician.

“He was the founder of a country, and in 50 years, he made that country go from poor to rich,” Nas described.

As Singapore’s first prime minister for 31 years, Mr Lee was famous for being strict in his approach to governance.

“So, why is he my favourite politician? Because, he doesn’t try to please people. He does what he believes is right,” said the YouTuber.

Late PM tackled corruption by paying politicians adequately

Nas Daily listed how Mr Lee handled corruption as the first example of his effective leadership.

Knowing how corruption could “kill a country”, Mr Lee decided to give Singapore’s politicians the highest salary in the world.

Nas Daily noted that politicians in other countries are paid so little, yet wield a lot of power.

More often than not, “they become corrupt and steal money to make themselves rich”, he said.

By paying Singapore’s politicians adequately, Lee Kuan Yew was able to hire the best people to help the country instead of those who steal from it.

The YouTuber then pointed out that most don’t agree with this “radical idea”.

However, he opined that Lee Kuan Yew “did it, and he was right”.

Encouraged racial integration through housing policy

Next, Mr Lee allowed for racial integration and diversity with his housing policies.

Segregating people of different ethnicities breeds racism, social unrest, and hatred, said Nas.

In contrast, Mr Lee used housing as a way to get people of different cultures and backgrounds to interact with each other.

He did so by introducing the racial quota for all government housing.

“This way, people are forced to become neighbours, become friends, become human to each other,” the YouTuber claimed.

Nas then pointed out that no other country would “make houses based on race” as it would be very unpopular. Mr Lee did it despite the fact, and it proved effective.

Minimised traffic congestion by promoting public transport & limiting cars

Finally, Nas spoke about how Mr Lee tackled the issue of traffic congestion in Singapore.

People in other countries spend hours in traffic, but their respective politicians do not address the problem, said the YouTuber.

Meanwhile, the late Mr Lee built an efficient train system to alleviate this issue in Singapore.

Additionally, he introduced a “hard limit” of a maximum of one million cars on the road.

Nas gushed:

“For every car that comes on the road, one car has to get off the road. Less cars, less traffic. Which politician can do that? Well, he did!”

Late PM taught people that it is better to be right than popular

Wrapping up the video, the content creator acknowledged that Singapore is not a perfect country, nor is it a utopia.

“I live here. Singapore still has some corruption. It has some traffic, some unhappy people, and some laws are too strict even for me,” he said.

However, as a politician, Lee Kuan Yew did something special, noted Nas.

“He taught us that it is better to be right than popular. It’s better to do what’s hard than easy. It’s better to lead than follow.”

Also read: Nas Daily Breaks Up With Girlfriend Of 6 Years, Will Remain Friends

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nas Daily on YouTube.