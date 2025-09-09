Fire breaks out at National Gallery Singapore, museum partially reopens at noon

Fire occurs in staff area at National Gallery Singapore on 9 Sept

The National Gallery Singapore reported a fire earlier this morning (9 Sept) at around 9.05am.

In a social media post, the museum stated that the National Gallery was closed until further notice due to the fire.

In a subsequent update, the museum announced that it will be partially open from 12pm.

National Gallery evacuated as precaution

A notice on the museum’s Visitor Information page revealed that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was immediately activated when the fire was detected.

As a precaution, the museum was immediately evacuated and closed indefinitely.

The gallery was also listed as “temporarily closed” on Google Maps.

Fire occurred in staff area of National Gallery Singapore

SCDF told MS News that the fire involved an electrical control panel on Level 1.

The museum’s Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) put the flames out with a fire extinguisher before SCDF arrived.

A National Gallery Singapore spokesperson told MS News that the fire occurred within the staff access areas.

It did not cause injuries or damage to any artworks.

City Hall Wing & Padang Atrium reopening at noon

Following checks by SCDF, the City Hall Wing and Padang Atrium of the Gallery have been declared safe and will reopen to the public at 12pm.

However, the former Supreme Court Wing will only reopen to the public tomorrow (10 Sept).

Due to the fire, the museum cancelled some screenings at the Painting with Light film festival.

This includes the 12.30pm Southeast Asia Shorts screening at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium.

The National Gallery Singapore said that updates for its 8pm film screening will be provided later today.

