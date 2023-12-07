National Orchid Garden Has Free Admission Till 1 Jan 2024, Admire Flowers Over The Holidays

Free Admission To National Orchid Garden Until 1 Jan 2024

Nestled in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the National Orchid Garden is home to numerous orchid species.

Even if you’re not a fan of flowers, spending a day immersed in the beauty of nature with your loved ones could be a relaxing way to spend your holiday.

From now till 1 Jan 2024, the garden is open for free admission — just in time for the year-end break.

Singaporeans, Permanent Residents (PRs), Work Permit Holders, local students, and dependant pass holders are eligible.

National Orchid Garden has free admission for school holidays

Though the promotion has been ongoing since 11 Nov, some may not be aware that there’s free admission at the garden.

NParks reminded the public of the ongoing promo on Thursday (7 Dec).

Those who qualify for free admission include:

Singaporeans

PRs

Work Permit Holders

Local students

Dependant pass holders

You’ll have to provide your ID card or another form of identification upon entry. Students can provide a valid student card to gain free entry.

The offer is not applicable to tour groups, tickets purchased in advance, and other promotions, NParks stated on its website.

If you’re planning to drop by for a visit, here’s how to get there:



National Orchid Garden

Address: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569

Opening hours: 8.30am – 7pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Botanic Gardens

Over 2,000 hybrids at orchid garden

The garden is home to over 1,000 species of orchids, as well as 2,000 hybrids.

Several orchid species are named after prominent VIPs such as Kamala Harris, when the US Vice President visited Singapore in 2021.

Of course, there’s a species named after Singapore’s late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong accepted the orchid in 2015, named the Aranda Lee Kuan Yew.

In fact, it was Lee Kuan Yew himself who opened the garden in 1995.

The garden is divided into four colour zones over most of its areas, including the:

Spring zone with its prevailing colours of bright and lively shades of gold, yellow and creams

Summer zone with its major tones of strong reds and pinks

Autumn zone with matured shades

Winter zone with whites and cool violet shades

This is as good a time as any to marvel at our Green City, so if you have some free time between now and the end of the year, why not take a trip to the garden?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks.