Free Valentine’s weekend activities at National Stadium, from couple workouts to movie screenings

Free Valentine’s Day date ideas and more at the National Stadium this February

Love is definitely in the air at the National Stadium this February. If you’re hunting for a Valentine’s Day plan that doesn’t involve scrambling for expensive dinner reservations, this might be it.

The Kallang is turning the National Stadium into a buzzing playground all month long, with couple workouts, outdoor movie nights, light shows, and plenty of activities that work just as well for friends, families, or casual dates.

And yes, admission is totally free. Who said romance had to come with a hefty price tag?

Valentine’s weekend, but make it chill

Valentine’s Day is this Saturday (14 Feb), and if you’re trying to plan something that feels thoughtful without tipping into over-the-top territory, this might be your sign.

As part of the month-long National Stadium Experience, The Kallang is hosting couples’ workout sessions — including Couple HIIT and Couple Yoga — led by instructors from Team Axis on 14 and 15 Feb, from 2pm to 5pm.

It’s a genuinely fun way to do something together while inching closer to those New Year’s fitness goals instead of just sitting across from each other at a table.

And if burpees with bae sound far from your idea of a good time, there are plenty of lower-energy options happening, too.

For starters, there are free outdoor movie screenings over Valentine’s weekend and on selected dates after. Bring a mat, pack some snacks, and settle in for a laid-back evening under the stadium lights as you catch these crowd favourites:

14 Feb, 6pm: Mamma Mia!

15 Feb, 6pm: Enchanted

17 Feb, 3pm: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

18 Feb, 3pm: Mulan

21 Feb, 6pm: Kung Fu Panda 4

22 Feb, 6pm: The Tuxedo

If you’re in the mood to get creative, there’s also a craft session on 14 and 15 Feb where you can create and customise your own cute cardboard bear as a wholesome little keepsake.

Parents who still want to include the kids can also sign up for Families for Life’s Valentine’s-themed paper rose craft workshops and family-friendly shrink art sessions, happening on 14 and 15 Feb from 10am to 8pm.

Bouncy castles, light shows, and lion dance workshops

There’s more for the little ones who have way more energy than the rest of us.

Inflatables will be set up across Valentine’s weekend, as well as 17 to 18 Feb and 21 to 22 Feb, giving kids space to bounce around while the adults catch their breath.

Then there’s the stunning Light & Sound Display happening on 14, 15, and 21 Feb at 8pm.

For three minutes, the iconic stadium roof transforms into a glowing canvas of colour and rhythm, set to a curated playlist of viral hits such as APT and Golden.

We’ve all seen the National Stadium light up during big matches and concerts, but this hits different, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself swaying along and embracing your inner K-pop Demon Hunter beneath that glowing dome.

And with Chinese New Year just around the corner, there’s something festive lined up for families as well.

Free lion dance workshops and performances will take place on 14 and 15 Feb at 11am and 12pm, and again on 21 and 22 Feb at 5pm, with no registration required.

Expect spirited performances by a talented troupe, plus the chance to learn more about the history and cultural significance of lion dance, interact with the lions, and snap photos.

More free activities happening at the National Stadium Experience

Valentine’s weekend is just the start. The National Stadium Experience runs throughout February, with more sports sessions, workshops, and hands-on activities lined up across the month.

Whether you’re heading down for a date, a family day out, or simply dropping by because you’re in the area, there’s something happening on most days in February.

For the full schedule and detailed timings, check out the National Stadium Experience page on The Kallang’s website before making your way down.

Featured image courtesy of The Kallang.