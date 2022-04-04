Amrin Amin & Volunteers Donate 100 Air Fryers To Needy Families This Ramadan

During Ramadan, Muslim families would often look forward to having a delicious meal after a long day of fasting. Unfortunately, this is a privilege not all can afford.

In the hope of letting underprivileged families enjoy tasty and healthier meals this Ramadan, former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin gifted 100 air fryers to needy families.

Together with volunteers, Mr Amrin visited several homes to make the donations on Sunday (3 Apr).

100 air fryers donated to the needy this Ramadan

According to his Facebook post on Sunday (3 Apr), Mr Amrin and several volunteers set out to visit homes in various parts of Singapore bearing gifts.

These volunteers are members of AAV, Bauyan Tora, F10 Singapura, Kazoku Crew, Naked Crew, and Semangat Keris.

In pictures shared by Mr Amrin, the group can be seen carrying boxes of air fryers to the families’ doorsteps.

Mr Amrin said that the beneficiaries reside in various parts of Singapore, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Toa Payoh.

Besides just gifting the air fryers, volunteers also guided families on how to use the electrical appliances.

Hopes needy families & children can have tasty meals

Mr Amrin shared that he was carrying out this initiative in hopes that all families could have delicious and healthier meals this Ramadan.

The initiative also focused on needy families with young children.

He concluded his post by expressing hopes for these families to have a memorable first day of Ramadan through this “small gift”.

Looking after the needy in our community

Many of us take our meals for granted and might overlook the challenges that the less fortunate amongst us face, like getting a nutritious meal on their plates.

Kudos to Mr Amrin for thinking of these families and equipping them so they can also enjoy better meals during this period of fasting.

Hopefully, with their new air fryers, they will be able to whip up some sedap meals this Ramadan.

