New neighbourhood centre in Tengah to open in Q2 2024, will have supermarket & food court

Residents in Tengah, one of Singapore’s newest housing estates, will to be glad know that a new neighbourhood centre will open in the 2nd quarter (Q2) of 2024.

This comes after some have complained about the lack of amenities in the area.

Called Plantation Plaza, the complex will have a supermarket and food court, among other eagerly anticipated services.

New Tengah neighbourhood centre will have 75 shops

Plantation Plaza will be a one-stop destination for residents’ everyday needs, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB) in a flyer posted on its website.

It will have four storeys and a basement, with a retail space of more than 10,000 square metres (sq m).

Among its shops will be a supermarket and food court, as well as retail, service and other F&B outlets.

In a statement on Saturday (9 Mar) quoted by The Straits Times (ST), HDB also said that the 75-shop Plantation Plaza will be connected to a retail street with 14 eateries and shops.

The retail street leads to Build-To-Order (BTO) project Plantation Village, which was completed in January.

The pedestrian mall will also act as a shelter from the blocks to the upcoming Tengah Plantation MRT station, expected to be operational in 2029.

Daiso successful in its tender

According to the HDB website, businesses like chicken eatery Tenderbest and coffee chains Luckin Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Fun Toast have submitted tenders for shop spaces in Plantation Plaza.

At least one company has already been successful in their tender — Daiso, which bid for a store in the Plantation Village Retail Street.

As of 28 Feb, there are still shop spaces available for tender — for a bakery, buuble tea shop, florist, telecommunications store and convenience store.

The abovementioned tenders will close on 13 Mar.

New Tengah neighbourhood centre to open from Q2 2024

Plantation Plaza’s amenities will open progressively from Q2 2024, HDB said.

To ensure tenants’ businesses are viable, the neighbourhood centre will be completed only after a sizeable proportion of residents are estimated to have moved in, i.e. the middle of the year.

Recent images on Google Maps show that the building’s outer shell is already mostly finished.

In the meantime, HDB has arranged for vending machines and a mobile grocery truck to serve residents who need to buy hot food, drinks and essential supplies.

As soon as their temporary occupation permits are obtained, Giant and Koufu will be able to start fitting-out works in Plantation Plaza.

