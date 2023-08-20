BTO Flats To Get New 3-Tier Classification, Singles Can Buy From All Locations

BTO Flats To Be Designated As Standard, Plus Or Prime In New Classification Framework

While the majority of Singapore’s population live in HDB flats, we’ve divided them into mature or non-mature estates for the longest time.

This will change from the second half of 2024 when a new three-tier classification framework will be introduced for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

At the same time, singles, who have long lamented that their choice of flats was limited, will be allowed to buy flats in all estates across the island.

New classification for BTO flats

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he delivered the National Day Rally speech at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (20 Aug).

He noted that our housing landscape is evolving and the current framework, where BTO flats are classified as being located in mature or non-mature estates, will no longer work.

Thus, BTOs will be classified as Standard, Plus or Prime from the second half of 2024.

The difference between the categories will be in terms of location, amount of subsidies and how tight the resale restrictions are.

While Standard flats are found all over Singapore and will have standard subsidies and standard restrictions, Plus flats will be located in a “choicer region”, with more subsidies and tighter restrictions.

Prime flats will have the choicest locations and enjoy the most subsidies but have the tightest restrictions.

This new framework will not affect existing projects, current homes, or homes already booked.

More subsidies & 10-year MOP for Plus flats

In a joint press release from the Ministry of National Development (MND) and HDB, they elaborated that Plus flats would be located in good locations near MRT stations or town centres.

They will get more subsidies than Standard flats to keep their flats affordable and enable a wider range of Singaporeans to purchase them.

However, Plus flat owners will have to pay a proportion of the resale price if they choose to sell their flats for the sake of fairness.

Like Prime flats, a Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years will be imposed, to discourage those who may be thinking of flipping the property.

Prime flats, just like those under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, will have the highest subsidies and tightest resale restrictions.

However, they’re typically located closer to the city centre, for example Bukit Merah Ridge.

Classification of majority of BTO flats will be Standard

With regard to the distribution of Standard, Plus and Prime flats, a graphic by the HDB shows that Standard flats will be the majority in the West, North, Northeast and East of Singapore.

Some of the flats in these regions will be designated as Plus flats, depending on their locations within the regions.

Estates in the Central region of Singapore, including Bishan and Bukit Merah, will comprise mostly Plus flats.

There will also be Prime flats there, depending on location.

Govt has heard concerns of singles: PM Lee

PM Lee also noted that “more and more Singaporeans are choosing to be single” and the Government has heard their concerns, one of them being,

Singles too hope to own their homes and have more housing choices.

Currently, singles can only buy two-room Flexi flats in non-mature estates and aren’t allowed to buy flats under the PLH model.

These have restricted singles’ choices, the PM said.

Thus, they will be able to buy two-room Flexi flats across all types of BTO projects, also from mid-2024, he added.

Singles can buy flats of all models

In their joint press release, the MND and HDB said singles aged 35 and above will be able to apply for new two-room Flexi flats in all locations in Singapore, regardless of what they’re classified as.

For resale flats, they will be allowed to buy flats of any size under the Standard and Plus models, and two-roomers under the Prime model.

However, three-generation flats are still off-limits.

Singles can look forward to more choices soon

While singles can look forward to having more housing choices next year, this hasn’t been the case for a long time.

In October 2021, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee told singles that they’re not eligible for flats under the PLH model.

With the upcoming change to this policy, PM Lee said he’s sure singles will welcome the move as they can then write their own part in Singapore’s housing story.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Housing & Development Board on Facebook.