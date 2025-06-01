New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly worldwide, WHO classifies it as ‘variant under monitoring’

New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly globally, classified as ‘variant under monitoring’

A new COVID-19 variant is spreading rapidly around the world, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a “variant under monitoring.”

According to a report by NBC, the variant, NB.1.8.1, has already spread across the Americas, Southeast Asia, and Europe. However, fewer than 20 cases have been reported in the United States so far.

WHO finds no evidence that variant leads to more severe illness

Based on WHO’s data, the new variant appears to be more transmissible than the dominant strain LP.8.1, potentially leading to increased cases.

However, it is not significantly better at evading protection from vaccines or prior infections compared to LP.8.1, and the WHO has found no evidence suggesting it leads to more severe illness, thus, it doesn’t pose an added health risk.

NB.1.8.1 is a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, first identified in January 2025 and officially listed as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) by the WHO on 23 May.

It evolved from the recombinant variant XDV.1.5.1 and carries several additional spike protein mutations compared to dominant variants like LP.8.1 and JN.1. Some of these mutations may increase transmissibility and help the virus evade antibodies.

When researchers used lab-made pseudoviruses and blood plasma from BA. 5 breakthrough infections with JN.1 or XDV+F456L infection, they discovered that NB.1.8.1 is slightly more resistant to immune protection than LP.8.1.1 in these test conditions.

In mice, vaccines based on KP.2 or LP.8.1 produced similar or slightly lower neutralising antibody responses against NB.1.8.1.

It accounts for over 10% of COVID-19 cases globally

At least 22 countries have detected the variant, which now accounts for slightly over 10% of global COVID-19 cases.

Although the number of cases is still relatively low, its prevalence has increased significantly from just 2.5% of global cases four weeks ago.

A preprint study suggests that the NB.1.8.1 variant has the potential to become dominant due to mutations that may increase its transmissibility. However, the study has not been peer reviewed yet.

Dr Scott Roberts, associate medical director of infection prevention at the Yale School of Medicine, recommends that individuals who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot should get one now if they have either not been vaccinated or haven’t had a recent COVID-19 infection.

At present, the WHO is closely monitoring the variant’s spread.

Also read: Recent rise in Covid-19 cases in S’pore being monitored, public advised to observe precautionary measures



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from Canva. For illustrative purposes only.