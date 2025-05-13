Recent rise in Covid-19 cases in S’pore being monitored, public advised to observe precautionary measures

Hospitals currently able to manage rise in Covid-19 cases: MOH

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has been rising recently, with the public advised to observe precautionary measures.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Tuesday (13 May).

Number of Covid-19 cases rise by 3,100 from 27 April to 3 May

In the week of 27 April to 3 May, the estimated number of Covid-19 cases was 14,200, the ministry said.

This is compared with that of the previous week (20 to 26 April), when 11,100 cases were recorded.

That means the number of infections went up by 3,100, or about 28%.

More people hospitalised for Covid-19

The average number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 per day also rose.

From 27 April to 3 May, 133 cases were warded, compared with 102 the week before.

The average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases went down — from three cases in the previous week to two.

“The hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases,” MOH said.

MOH & CDA monitoring recent rise in Covid-19 cases

MOH and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) are monitoring the recent increase, the statement also said, adding:

There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants.

In Singapore, more than two-thirds of locally sequenced Covid-19 cases are from the LF.7 and NB.1.8 variants.

They are descendants of the JN.1 strain, which is also the variant used in formulating the current Covid-19 vaccine.

Individuals advised to keep up-to-date with vaccination

MOH urged some individuals to keep up-to-date with their vaccination, i.e. to get another dose about one year after their last dose.

This applies to those at increased risk of severe Covid-19, i.e. those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals or residents of aged care facilities.

While healthcare workers and those living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to get the jab, others aged six months and above who can to do so if they wish.

Members of the public should observe precautionary measures

Members of the public should also observe precautionary measures and exercise personal and social responsibility, MOH said.

That means they should:

maintain good personal hygiene

reduce social interactions when feeling unwell

wear masks in crowded areas or when symptomatic

Last Covid-19 wave was in May last year

“Periodic Covid-19 waves” are expected throughout the year, just like with other endemic respiratory diseases, MOH said.

The latest wave could be due to several factors, including waning population immunity, the ministry added.

The last major Covid-19 wave Singapore experienced was also at about the same time last year, when the number of cases almost doubled in early May 2024.

This also caused the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations to surge and people to stock up on Antigen Rapid Test kits.

