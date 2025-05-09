S’pore Hajj pilgrims must show proof of flu & Covid-19 vaccination to travel to Saudi Arabia

Vaccination requirements updated for all age groups of Hajj pilgrims from S’pore

Singapore Hajj pilgrims intending to travel to Saudi Arabia this year will be required to show proof of flu and Covid-19 vaccination.

In a press release on Friday (9 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said this applies to all age groups of pilgrims travelling from Singapore.

Hajj vaccination requirements updated to safeguard pilgrims’ health

According to the statement, MOH and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) had updated the vaccination requirements for those making the pilgrimage to Mecca next month.

This was done in consultation with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), it said, adding:

This is to safeguard Hajj pilgrims’ health throughout their journey and better protect them from infections while overseas.

Hajj pilgrims should carry vaccination certificates for border checks

Meningococcal vaccination is already required for Singapore pilgrims, who must produce proof of the jab at least 10 days before departure.

Now, they must also receive an influenza vaccination within 12 months before their travel date and provide proof of it.

As for the Covid-19 vaccine, pilgrims must show proof of “either a single dose of the updated vaccine for the 2024-2025 season, completion of primary vaccination series, or laboratory-confirmed recovery from a Covid-19 infection during the year 2024”.

The proof should be carried by pilgrims, in the form of both physical vaccination certificates and digital records via the HealthHub app, when they undergo border checks in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj pilgrims advised to contact healthcare providers about jabs

The updated vaccination requirements have already been communicated to pilgrims by MUIS via their Hajj collaterals, MOH said.

This is so that prospective pilgrims have time to arrange their vaccinations, it added.

They are advised to consult their healthcare provider four to six weeks before travelling for a risk assessment before purchasing a Hajj package from a MUIS-appointed travel agent.

After that, the onus is on them to contact their preferred healthcare provider to get the necessary jabs, including checking the availability of vaccines and any other recommended preventive medications.

Pilgrims recommended to be up to date with vaccinations

Besides the abovementioned vaccines, MOH and CDA recommended that pilgrims get themselves up to date with other nationally recommended vaccinations that are listed in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule and National Childhood Immunisation Schedule.

For example, those who are elderly and medically vulnerable should take the pneumococcal vaccine before travelling.

They should also take note of the health situation and entry requirements in Saudi Arabia.

MOH and CDA also advised Singapore pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage to take the same precautions “for better protection”.

