New Cycling Paths To Be Built In Central S’pore, Will Be Ready From 2024

Central Singapore To Welcome More Cycling Paths Under LTA ICN Programme

Cycling enthusiasts rejoice, as you’ll soon have new routes to explore.

As part of the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme, more cycling paths will be built in the central regions of Singapore, it said today.

Those who frequent areas such as Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Kallang and the city will stand to benefit from the new paths.

New cycling paths to be built in central Singapore

In a news release on 5 June, LTA shared that they have asked for a tender for the construction of new cycling paths in the city and city fringe areas.

The construction, spanning across Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Kallang and the city will progressively be ready from 2024.

The new cycling paths are set to increase connectivity to schools, transport nodes and neighbourhood centres like Bukit Merah, Boon Keng, and Tiong Bahru.

LTA also revealed that they will collaborate with other relevant agencies if adjustments to facilities are necessary for built-up areas. Such amenities include drains and bus stops.

Nevertheless, they reassured that relevant stakeholders will be informed before any changes are made.

More cycling paths to be completed by 2030

In their news release, LTA shared that they are “taking a phased approach to constructing cycling paths in stretches”.

Progress will be made as feasibility studies are completed.

They added that Singaporeans can look forward to more cycling path tenders, such as for the West region.

Once all the new paths are completed by 2030, Singapore’s cycling network will span across 1,300km.

In addition, eight in 10 residents living in HDBs will live within minutes of their nearest cycling path.

More details regarding these other tenders will be released when they are ready.

