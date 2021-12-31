PA To Also Offer Live-Streaming Of Fireworks At Virtual Celebrations

On the last day of 2021, many Singaporeans will be looking forward to ending the year with a bang.

But New Year’s Eve (NYE) isn’t complete without fireworks.

While it’s disappointing that there won’t be any at Marina Bay for the 2nd year, we’ll take comfort that at least there’ll be displays in the heartlands.

NYE fireworks in Hougang

Source

Specifically, 10 heartland locations will have fireworks that you can admire closer to home.

Some new locations this year

The People’s Association (PA) has listed out the sites in a media release, and while it’s 1 fewer than last year’s selection, at least we have some new locations.

Check them out here:

Source

Lucky estates like Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay, Hougang, Tampines and Woodlands are having fireworks for the 2nd year in a row.

New additions this year are Buona Vista, Chua Chu Kang, Kembangan-Chai Chee and Sembawang.

No exact locations

Though the PA didn’t specify the exact locations where the fireworks will be set off, those who’re familiar with their estates wouldn’t need much spoonfeeding.

NYE fireworks in Tampines

Source

Similar to last year, it shouldn’t be difficult to figure out where the displays will be as fireworks can’t be let off just anywhere.

As always, we can expect safe management measures to be put in place, as well as safe distancing ambassadors to be deployed.

NYE fireworks in Bishan

Source

PA’s virtual programmes

Besides the live fireworks displays, the PA has also lined up 15 virtual community programmes.

They’re meant to allow residents to celebrate NYE in a safe way at the various constituencies.

The celebrations will include song-and-dance performances, stand-up comedy and games and quizzes.

Perhaps what viewers will look out for will be the live streaming of fireworks displays included in the virtual programmes of certain neighbourhoods, so residents don’t have to jostle with the crowd.

For example, for Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, there’ll be a 1.5-hour virtual programme of performances by residents and schools’ performing arts groups that will culminate in live streaming of the fireworks.

Source

Check out a list of the virtual programmes here, or head to the Facebook pages of the constituencies you live in.

NYE closer to home

While the fireworks display in town may have been thwarted by Covid-19 again, it may be a blessing in disguise.

Instead of crowding with the whole of Singapore at Marina Bay, we can instead stay safe by having our celebrations closer to home with our loved ones.

Better still if you’re viewing the displays from the comfort of your home, but if you’re still heading out, do remember to be responsible and keep to safe distancing rules.

MS News wishes our readers a Happy New Year and a better 2022 ahead.

Featured image adapted from Bp Chua on Facebook and Chris Ho on Facebook.