No Fireworks Display At Marina Bay NYE 2022 Countdown

Before Covid-19 hit, many people often went to Marina Bay to watch fireworks displays during NYE countdown events.

Unfortunately, there will be no fireworks for the second consecutive year at the New Year’s Eve countdown celebration in the area.

This move is to reduce crowds and prevent the spread of Covid-19. The New Year’s Eve fireworks will be set off at various heartlands locations instead.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will provide more information on heartland fireworks in the near future.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the URA said the New Year’s Eve countdown celebration at Marina Bay would not have fireworks this year to reduce crowds and contain the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesperson told ST that the public can tune in to Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2022 annual countdown special. Singapore residents can view this on television or online.

The countdown special will feature selected heartland fireworks and scenes from Marina Bay.

Other features to enjoy at the Marina Bay Countdown

Though there are no fireworks, the public can still head down to the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022 to admire other features such as the light show.

The ‘Shine A Light’ display at Marina Bay is back for the second time since it debuted last year. It began on 1 Dec and will go on until 31 Dec.

While the light beams are turned on from 8-10.30pm daily, they will be extended till 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, the Marina Bay Countdown will bring back ‘Share the Moment’, featuring artworks by local students. It will be displayed at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum, and the Merlion.

Members of the public who wish to see the artworks may visit it from 26-31 Dec, between 8pm and 10.30pm at 15-minute intervals.

On New Year’s Eve, the light projection timings will be extended till 11.45pm.

For those who are heading down to view different features of Marina Bay’s Singapore Countdown, you can refer to this map:

You can find more information in Marina Bay’s press release.

Practise safe management measures when heading out

With the many exciting activities lined up in December, do remember to practise safe management measures should you head down to Marina Bay.

Perhaps instead of heading out this New Year’s Eve, you can stay at home and catch the fireworks with your loved ones.

