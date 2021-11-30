2022 New Year’s Fireworks Happening At Heartlands & Not Marina Bay For 2nd Year Running

Firework displays are the highlight of many Singaporeans’ New Year’s Eve celebrations.

And while Covid-19 continues to keep these celebrations muted, it gives us a chance to celebrate the special occasion with our relatives closer to home.

This year, the New Year’s Eve fireworks will once again take place in various heartlands locations.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Despite the ‘decentralised’ fireworks displays, Marina Bay will continue playing host to its fair share of festivities, including light beams and projections.

Fireworks display at the heartlands to usher in 2022

For the longest time, many of our New Year’s Eve celebrations have involved spending time marvelling at the firework display at the Marina Bay area.

But like many things in our lives, the pandemic has changed things drastically.

For the 2nd year running, the New Year’s Eve fireworks will be set off from different heartland locations across Singapore.

For illustration purposes only

Source

The Marina Bay Countdown organisers explained that this will help mitigate the risks of large crowds gathering at Marina Bay come 31 Dec.

More information will soon be released about the detailed locations in due time.

‘Shine a light’ show at Marina Bay

Besides the fireworks, Marina Bay Countdown has other exciting plans lined up to usher in 2022.

The ‘Shine a Light’ display at Marina Bay, which debuted last year, will also be making a return.

This time, there’ll be 60 light beams projected from the Promontory in a circular formation.

Source

The majestic sight represents the strength we have in our diversity as we continue to rally around one another amid the pandemic.

Source

It also symbolises unity, positivity, and resilience and aims to shine a spotlight on frontline workers, ground-up groups, and charities which have been helping our communities through these tough times.

The ‘Shine a Light’ show will begin on Wednesday (1 Dec) and will be on till 31 Dec.

Every week, a different colour will be displayed, each for a different cause.

Source

During this period, the light beams will turn on from 8-10.30pm daily.

On New Year’s Eve, the light show will be extended till 11.45pm.

Additionally, philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust has partnered up with Marina Bay Countdown to help raise funds for vulnerable communities through ‘Shine A Light’.

You can find out more on how to donate here.

Light projections showcasing artwork around the area

Those who dropped by Marina Bay last December will also recall light projections showcasing artworks on iconic buildings and sculptures.

Source

This year, Marina Bay Countdown will also bring back ‘Share the Moment’ to feature artworks by local students.

Each illustration portrays moments when Singapore residents have come together and given their best for others.

The artworks will be displayed on The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum, and the Merlion.

It will take place every night from 26-31 Dec between 8pm and 10.30pm at 15-minute intervals. On New Year’s Eve, the light projection timings will be extended till 11.45pm.

Marina Bay will still be lit this New Year

Adding to the festive atmosphere, light installations and projections will also be put up at the Marina Bay waterfront promenade beside Marina Boulevard.

While the fireworks display will not be held at Marina Bay this year, the area will still, quite literally, be lit with all the exciting activities lined up this December.

Source

Catch NYE firework displays with relatives near home

As Covid-19 continues to loom over us, it seems our New Year celebration plans will have to be altered, just like many other aspects of our lives.

Though firework displays will not be at the Marina Bay area this year, at least we’ll be able to catch them with our loved ones closer to home.

Will you be heading down to the area to check these displays out? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Heng Swee Keat on Facebook.