New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display Will Be Held In Heartlands

Year after year, the one thing we look forward to on New Year’s Eve is the grand fireworks display. After all, it’s always nice to usher in the new year with a bang.

This year, however, the fireworks won’t be set off at their usual spot in Marina Bay. Instead, the displays will be taking place at selected heartland locations across Singapore.

Fireworks will be set off at heartland locations

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the upcoming New Year’s Eve countdown will look a little different.

To ensure public safety, the iconic Marina Bay Singapore Countdown for 2021 will take on a different format.

The biggest change of all? There will be no fireworks display in Marina Bay this year.

This will be great news for introverts who dislike jostling with throngs of people just to catch sight of the fireworks.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks will reportedly be set off from different heartland locations across Singapore.

Who knows, you might even be able to catch the display right from their own balcony if you’re lucky enough!

We expect this to be similar to the National Day firework displays earlier this year.

Light and projection displays at Marina Bay

In a press release, the organisers of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown also shared other celebrations that we can look forward to.

Come December, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will be organising a light show that will illuminate the Marina Bay skyline with extravagant light rays.

Named Share A Light, the light display is expected to happen every single night for the entire month of December.

The light rays projected are designed to symbolise unity, positivity, and resilience, an apt message to sum up an extremely challenging year.

Another project to look forward to is Share The Moment.

Between 25 Dec and 31 Dec, students’ artworks will be projected on iconic landmarks at Marina Bay. Think of it as an art gallery, but outdoors and on a much larger scale.

These landmarks include the Fullerton Hotel, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

New Year’s Eve programme will be aired on Channel 5

The upcoming New Year’s Eve programme will be aired on Channel 5 and streamed online.

Let’s Celebrate 2021, the music event, features international and local stars showcasing their various talents.

You can also catch the fireworks displays from the heartlands and scenes from Marina Bay on the show.

New Year’s Eve fireworks locations to be confirmed

The specific locations of the fireworks displays have not been confirmed, but you can look out for more details here.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 has certainly been a fever dream.

As we reflect back on the year, we can also look forward to grand fireworks displays as we usher in 2021, which will hopefully be a better year.

