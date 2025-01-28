Woman in China uses heater lamp to warm newborn chick, ends up turning it into ‘roast chicken’

Woman installs heater lamp to warm chick, ends up burning it to ashes

A woman in Zhejiang, China used a bathroom heater lamp to warm her newly hatched chick — but her good intentions tragically resulted in the chick and its nest being burned to ashes.

Videos on Douyin show the woman hatching the chick in an incubator.

Moments later, she places a lamp in the chick’s box and covers it with a towel.

The video then shifts to the aftermath, with the entire box reduced to ashes, along with the chick.

Shocked to discover chick & nest completely burnt

According to Shan Dian News, the woman had successfully hatched a chick using an incubator.

Concerned that the chick might freeze due to the cold weather, she searched online for ways to keep it warm.

She discovered that a heat lamp could help and purchased a bathroom heater lamp.

The woman explained that she placed the lamp above the nest and covered it with a towel after plugging it in.

However, just half an hour later, she suddenly noticed a burning smell.

When she rushed to check, she found the entire nest had caught fire, leaving only charred remains, and the chick had tragically turned into “roast chicken”.

The woman expressed regret over the incident, mentioning that she had since bought more eggs with the intention of hatching new chicks and vowed to care for them better.

Netizens slam woman for animal abuse

Despite her apology, many netizens criticised her for keeping animals, arguing that her actions amounted to animal cruelty.

One user remarked that the chick went from hatching to cremation in just one day.

Another commenter pointed out that the bathroom heat lamp was too hot for the chick and suggested using an LED lamp instead, as it has a lower temperature.

Others couldn’t understand how the woman failed to recognise the basic safety concern of placing a flammable object, like a towel, on a heat source.

