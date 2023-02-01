S’pore Animal Shelter Urgently Need Newspapers For Kittens, You Can Donate Via Drop-Off

Shelter Appeals For Newspapers To Line Rescue Kittens’ Sleeping Baskets

Animal shelter Animal Lovers League (ALL) is requesting newspaper donations for their rescue kittens.

These newspapers will be used to line the litter boxes and sleeping baskets of rescue kittens in the shelter.

If you have any old newspapers lying around, do consider donating them by dropping them off at their shelter.

These drop-offs can be done any time between 8am to 6pm daily.

No newspapers donated despite posts

ALL first appealed for used newspapers on 28 Jan via their Facebook page, in a post sharing that they were out of newspapers for their rescue kittens.

They shared a similar post on their Instagram page requesting donations.

However, to their dismay, they have not received any newspaper donations since the posts were published two days ago.

Urgently in need of newspapers, they posted another Facebook post, appealing once again for donations.

They also posted Instagram stories in a similar vein to try to spread the word and garner more donations.

In an Instagram story posted on 31 Jan, the shelter shared that they still require more newspapers.

These newspapers are apparently being used to line rescue kittens’ sleeping baskets and litterboxes.

Animal shelter is a registered charity, home to over 500 canines & felines

On their website, ALL shared that they are a no-kill facility that rescues strays, abandoned and even abused animals. The shelter currently houses over 500 cats and dogs.

Some of the noble work that founders Cathy and Mohan do alongside volunteers include:

Feeding animals

Treating sick animals

Bringing sick & injured animals for veterinary checkups

Vaccinating them against illnesses

Neutering/sterilising the animals

If you are interested in supporting the shelter, they are accepting monetary contributions and monthly pledges and food donations for the cats and dogs.

Individuals interested in volunteering at the shelter, fostering or even adopting the animals can contact the shelter via this link.

Do consider donating if you have old newspapers lying around, or help the shelter by spreading the word so they can amass more newspapers for the kittens.

Animal Lovers League

Address: 59 Sungei Tengah Road, Blk Q, #01-29, S699014

Nearest MRT station: Choa Chu Kang

Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.