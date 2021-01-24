You Can Recycle Your Old Newspapers By Donating Them To Animal Lovers League

Newspapers hold a myriad of uses in Asian households besides getting our daily dose of the news. For example, we can recycle them for cleaning windows or laying out dinner.

One other underrated use of newspapers is for your cat litter boxes. That’s right, newspapers aren’t too expensive and we can save on cat litter that way.

An animal shelter in Singapore, Animal Lovers League (ALL), is hence looking for old newspapers to use for cat litter.

Source

You can drop them off at ALL’s location in Sungei Tengah Road — if you’re passing by.

Animal shelter seeks old newspapers for cat litter

ALL said on 14 Jan that they’re urgently seeking old newspapers.

This apparently followed an attempt to purchase 500kg of newspapers from the karang guni man, but they were quoted $350 for that quantity.

Unfortunately, this was in excess of what ALL could afford, so they called on the public to donate their stacks of newspapers.

Source

Newspapers are an inexpensive use for litter boxes and you can contribute to the kitties’ welfare while recycling your old broadsheets.

Drop off old newspapers outside Animal Lovers League premises

An update to the post by a netizen, Ms Yeo, shared that ALL is also looking for old pillows in addition to newspapers.

Source

However, Ms Yeo said that they won’t require pillowcases with the old pillows.

Those keen can head to the drop-off point at ALL’s address, or Ms Yeo’s charity drive, the date of which will be announced later.

Going green and helping animal shelter

As ALL has been impacted heavily by the pandemic, they can use any help in taking care of their rescued animals.

Currently, they’re unable to do most of their conventional fundraisers.

Donating your old newspapers and pillows is thus one way you can help them out. It’ll also be a nice way to get rid of your newspaper stacks.

You can drop them off at any time outside ALL’s premises.

Animal Lovers League

Address: #01-29, Blk Q at 59 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 699014

Contact name: Cathy

Contact number: 9154 6422

Nearest MRT station: Choa Chu Kang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and WebMD Pets.