Newton Food Centre To Close For 3 Months, Get BBQ Seafood Before 1 Nov

Newton Food Centre To Close For 3 Months From 1 Nov

Newton Food Centre, best known for its cameo in the box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians, will be closing for three months from 1 Nov.

The famous hawker centre will reopen on 31 Jan 2023 after the renovation works.

If Newton Food Centre is your go-to place for local seafood dishes, be sure to head down soon before its impending closure.

Newton Food Centre will undergo repairs and redecoration works

According to NEA’s website, Newton Food Centre will close from 1 Nov to 31 Jan 2023. This means the popular food centre will be closed throughout the year-end holiday period.

Although three months may be too long for some Singaporeans, the closure duration seems to be ‘standard’ for any Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

On the flip side, we can look forward to better amenities in the hawker centre once it reopens.

Last chance in 2022 to grab famous sambal stingray and oyster omelette

If you haven’t been to Newton Food Centre, our colleagues at Eatbook have curated a list of famous stalls at the hawker centre to tick off during your visit.

For seafood lovers, there’s nothing quite like sweating out your daily stress while enjoying the barbecue delights at Guan Kee Grilled Seafood.

A favourite among Singaporeans, the sambal stingray is a must-have for any dinner table at Newton Food Center.

Long lines are a common sight if you’ve ever visited the famous hawker centre. If you ever chance upon a long line of customers, chances are that it will lead you to Hup Kee, a stall famous for its scrumptious plates of oyster omelette.

Crispy omelette coats a generous serving of oysters served with homemade chilli; there is no wonder the stall has remained popular since its inception in the 1960s.

May want to host your friends from outta town elsewhere

If you are hosting anyone from out of town these coming holidays, it’s best to start looking for alternatives if they’re looking to let them have a taste of our hawker culture.

Thankfully, we won’t be short of replacements, although not many of them boast the same outdoor vibes.

If you’re yet to scratch the craving for any of the famous dishes, you have till the start of November to do so.

Featured image adapted from Andrew Parkinson on Facebook & Google Maps.