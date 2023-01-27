Newton Food Centre To Reopen On 1 Feb After 3 Months Of Repairs & Redecoration Works

Newton Food Centre To Reopen On 1 Feb With A Fresh New Look

Good news for foodies — Newton Food Centre, which closed temporarily last November, will be reopening on 1 Feb.

The hawker centre, which attained a new level of fame in 2018 after its brief appearance in the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ film, has always been known as a must-visit attraction for tourists and seafood lovers alike.

However, over the past three months, visitors have been missing out on getting a taste of the centre’s food as it has been undergoing Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works.

R&R works are done by the National Environment Agency (NEA) as part of their efforts to upkeep MSE-owned hawker centres.

Look forward to an upgraded Newton Food Centre

According to NEA’s website, R&R works for Newton Food Centre are set to end on 31 Jan. This means that the stalls will finally be open for business again on 1 Feb.

Visitors can expect to enjoy a fresh look and a more comfortable dining experience.

Last year, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the R&R works will include painting as well as mechanical and electrical work.

Some new features, such as new fans and roller blinds to keep rainwater out, can also be anticipated.

Most stalls likely unchanged

An NEA spokesperson told ST that hawkers had the option of operating at temporary stalls elsewhere during the closure.

The agency also granted a rental remission throughout the duration of the R&R works.

Additionally, there would be “no increase in stall rentals or service and conservancy charges when the hawker centre reopens”.

This means it is very likely that the same stalls will make a return to resume business as usual.

With the reopening of the food centre, visitors can look forward to enjoying grilled seafood, fried oyster omelette, and other local delights again very soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tam Chiak on Flickr and Flickr.

