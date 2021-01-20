No Boyfriend/Girlfriend Mask Will Help Single People Out Immensely Over CNY

With Chinese New Year (CNY) less than a month away, many of us are already mentally preparing ourselves for the annual interrogation session by our relatives.

In particular, perpetually-single individuals must have gotten rather sian of being asked if they’re seeing someone.

In a bid to make light of this situation, local store wheniwasfour released a ‘No Boyfriend/Girlfriend Yet’ mask that will save you the trouble of answering your relatives this CNY.

Source

Instead of replying them verbally, all you have to do is point at your mask, and hope they get the hint.

No Boyfriend/Girlfriend Mask saves you trouble of answering relatives

We love this mask because the words “恭喜发财. 我没有男朋友, 我没有女朋友” are not subtle in the slightest bit.

For those who are not fluent in Chinese, it literally translates to “Happy new year. I do not have a boyfriend, I do not have a girlfriend”.

Source

Other CNY-inspired masks available too

If you’re happily attached but do not plan on getting married or have a child anytime soon, wheniwasfour also has masks that will save you from the annual CNY questioning.

This ‘Not Married Yet’ Mask will hopefully shield you from the stress of getting hurried into tying the knot.

Source

Jaded couples who find themselves getting bombarded by incessant questions about their personal ‘marital business’ can don this ‘No Children Yet” mask.

Source

If having words printed on your masks aren’t your thing, wheniwasfour also has a bak kwa mask that 100% won’t give you oily lips.

Source

$10.90 per mask

The masks cost $10.90 each and are available on wheniwasfour’s online store.

Alternatively, you can head down to their physical store at Bras Basah to cop them. Here are the deets:

Wheniwasfour

Address: Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street #04-41, S180231

Opening hours:

12-7.30pm (Mon-Fri)

12.30-6.30pm (Sat)

Closed on Sunday and public holidays

Nearest MRT: Bras Basah

Website

For those tired of answering the same question every CNY

If you’re tired of getting asked the same question every CNY, these masks will likely save you the trouble of answering them verbally.

Know someone who might find these masks handy? Tag them in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from wheniwasfour.